KADENA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Ronald Copeland, from Tampa, Fl., assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, prepares an engine and transmission for installation in an aircraft tractor at AIMD Kadena Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 00:06 Photo ID: 6522254 VIRIN: 210217-N-QY759-0008 Resolution: 5051x7576 Size: 2.15 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa AIMD Maintenance, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.