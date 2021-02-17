Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa AIMD Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2021) Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Ronald Copeland, from Tampa, Fl., assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, prepares an engine and transmission for installation in an aircraft tractor at AIMD Kadena Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa AIMD Maintenance, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Okinawa
    maintenance
    aviation
    CFAO: AIMD

