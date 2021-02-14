Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC

U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander of both the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and currently serving as commander of Joint Task Force Independence of the Capitol Response mission, middle, confers with National Guard Soldiers during a security drill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.14.2021
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
by CPT Joe Legros