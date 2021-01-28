Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspecting shipments

    PIRMASENS, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Maj. Race Dulin inspects incoming vaccine shipments at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, which has been providing logistical support for the distribution of vaccine in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Holger Koelsch)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-E helps distribute COVID-19 vaccine to Soldiers throughout Europe, Africa

    distribution
    vaccine
    medical logistics
    USAMMC-E
    AMLC
    COVID-19

