    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Standfield, 436th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield and weather system supervisor, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. Standfield was recognized as a star performer for identifying an antenna fault, effectively allowing uninterrupted weather data to service 58 million people. He was also a member in a project that upgraded the entire air traffic control system to a fiber optic infrastructure, the first of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

