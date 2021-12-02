LRAFB administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Airmen proceed through the pre-screening area to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. The 19th MDG continues to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with DoD’s phased prioritization guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US