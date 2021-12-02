Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccination [Image 2 of 7]

    LRAFB administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen proceed through the pre-screening area to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. The 19th MDG continues to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with DoD’s phased prioritization guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:07
    Photo ID: 6521321
    VIRIN: 210212-F-DN449-1029
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, LRAFB administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccination [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    COVID-19

