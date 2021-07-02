Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month

    Black History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), celebrate black history month in the ship’s hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021
    Ford Reflects on African-American's Contributions to Naval History

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Black History Month
    US Navy
    Celebration

