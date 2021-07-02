Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), celebrate black history month in the ship’s hangar bay. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariano Lopez)
Ford Reflects on African-American's Contributions to Naval History
