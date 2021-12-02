SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anton Thauer, from Evergreen Park, Ill., makes pizza in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 12, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 04:38
|Photo ID:
|6519935
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-HI500-1049
|Resolution:
|3079x2199
|Size:
|1001.6 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|EVERGREEN PARK, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
