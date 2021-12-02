SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anton Thauer, from Evergreen Park, Ill., makes pizza in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 12, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6519935 VIRIN: 210212-N-HI500-1049 Resolution: 3079x2199 Size: 1001.6 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: EVERGREEN PARK, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.