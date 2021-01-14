To create the virtual event, a studio-like setting was created for the awards ceremony. From left to right are Mr. Timothy Sakulich, Dr. Jonathan Spowart, Mr. Keith Slinker and Col. Michael Warner
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6519672
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-JZ995-0003
|Resolution:
|3986x2797
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate celebrates annual awards recipients, by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate celebrates annual awards recipients
LEAVE A COMMENT