Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue man from water 23 miles east of Fort Pierce

A capsized boat lies sunken in the water Feb. 12, 2021 approximately 20 miles south of Fort Pierce, Florida. The boat reportedly held seven people aboard. The Coast Guard rescued one and searches for the remaining six. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Martin Hood.

