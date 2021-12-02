Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue man from water 23 miles east of Fort Pierce

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A capsized boat lies sunken in the water Feb. 12, 2021 approximately 20 miles south of Fort Pierce, Florida. The boat reportedly held seven people aboard. The Coast Guard rescued one and searches for the remaining six. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Martin Hood.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 20:31
    Location: FL, US
    search and rescue
    Fort Pierce
    Coast Guard
    PIW

