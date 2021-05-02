Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell AER

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Stephanie Ingersoll 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Major General Brian E. Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, center, prepares to cut a cake Feb. 5 during the Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff at McAuliffe Hall with Col. Jeremy D. Bell, garrison commander; left, Donald Jenkins, Jenkins and Wynne new car dealerships president; and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan D. Barker, 101st Abn. Div. senior enlisted adviser.

    This work, Fort Campbell AER, by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Campbell AER campaign begins with $250K goal

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Army Emergency Relief
    Soldiers helping Soldiers

