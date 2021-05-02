Major General Brian E. Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, center, prepares to cut a cake Feb. 5 during the Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff at McAuliffe Hall with Col. Jeremy D. Bell, garrison commander; left, Donald Jenkins, Jenkins and Wynne new car dealerships president; and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan D. Barker, 101st Abn. Div. senior enlisted adviser.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6519359
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-N1234-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell AER, by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell AER campaign begins with $250K goal
LEAVE A COMMENT