Major General Brian E. Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, center, prepares to cut a cake Feb. 5 during the Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff at McAuliffe Hall with Col. Jeremy D. Bell, garrison commander; left, Donald Jenkins, Jenkins and Wynne new car dealerships president; and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan D. Barker, 101st Abn. Div. senior enlisted adviser.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:30 Photo ID: 6519359 VIRIN: 210212-A-N1234-004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.05 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell AER, by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.