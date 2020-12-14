Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Range Control Building at Fort Devens RFTA Range Complex

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Photo by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Devens, Massachusetts – Fort Devens RFTA Range Complex personnel and leadership celebrated the completion of the new Range Control building on South Post. Joseph Cunningham, who served as the narrator of the event, welcomed distinguished guests, military and civilian partners and thanked those responsible for bringing the project to completion.

    This work, New Range Control Building at Fort Devens RFTA Range Complex, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

