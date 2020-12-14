New Range Control Building at Fort Devens RFTA Range Complex

Devens, Massachusetts – Fort Devens RFTA Range Complex personnel and leadership celebrated the completion of the new Range Control building on South Post. Joseph Cunningham, who served as the narrator of the event, welcomed distinguished guests, military and civilian partners and thanked those responsible for bringing the project to completion.
