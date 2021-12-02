Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Instilling a sense of normalcy for our children during the pandemic

    Instilling a sense of normalcy for our children during the pandemic

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by JENNIFER DEHAAN 

    Fort Knox

    The author’s 11-year-old son takes a break from the tedious tasks virtual schooling have imposed on him to think about what he could be doing if he were in the classroom with his friends.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:42
    Photo ID: 6519077
    VIRIN: 210212-A-BB164-0001
    Resolution: 3011x2377
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instilling a sense of normalcy for our children during the pandemic, by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Instilling a sense of normalcy for our children during the pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    pandemic
    children
    COVID-19
    screen time

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT