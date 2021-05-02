210205-A-A4507-001

Brig. Gen. Milford H. ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, presents coins from Gen. Paul Funk II, commander of Training and Doctrine Command, to Soldiers and civilians who helped make the virtual event a success. (Courtesy photo)
Senior leaders mentor cadets at virtual event
