    Corry Station’s Grimaldi Community: A Music-fueled Safe Space

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210205-N-KJ380-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2021) - Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Seaman Nikolas Fults, front, from Anaheim California, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Ethan Fletcher, back, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, discuss music with Cmdr. John Isnmach-Eastman during a Grimaldi Community group meeting onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 04:52
    VIRIN: 210205-N-KJ380-1004
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corry Station’s Grimaldi Community: A Music-fueled Safe Space, by SN Neo Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

