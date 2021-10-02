III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet complete integrated training for MEFEX

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF III) commanding general, meets with U.S. Navy commander Matthew Armstrong, asst. chief of staff for future plans, 7th fleet MEFEX liaison. MEFEX tests the ability to conduct distributed operations and distributed command and control (C2) in a contested environment and exercise naval integration and joint operations. The exercise is designed to refine staff processes and command relationships between III MEF and its adjacent and subordinate command headquarters. MEFEX rehearses the MEF’s ability to deploy 25,000 Marines and sailors inn support of real world crisis or contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

