CPS Energy’s Vice President of Grid Transformation & Engineering, Richard Medina, front, and Chief Security, Safety & Gas Solutions Officer Fred Bonewell evaluate security measures at an area substation. CPS Energy is partnering with Joint Base San Antonio and other organizations to pilot substation hardening efforts to improve security and resiliency for its customers. (Photo by Adrian Garcia, CPS Energy)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6517693
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-IW100-0022
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Power grid protection at forefront of San Antonio, JBSA electromagnetic defense initiatives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Power grid protection at forefront of San Antonio, JBSA electromagnetic defense initiatives
LEAVE A COMMENT