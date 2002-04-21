Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis sits astride the Southern Edwards Plateau on the Northwest edge of San Antonio. (Photo by U.S. Army Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2002
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6517686
|VIRIN:
|020421-F-IW100-0001
|Resolution:
|1502x1127
|Size:
|478.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AACOG-led consortium seeks Sentinel Landscape status for JBSA-Camp Bullis, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AACOG-led consortium seeks Sentinel Landscape status for JBSA-Camp Bullis
LEAVE A COMMENT