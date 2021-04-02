Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210203-N-AW702-001

    210203-N-AW702-001

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210203-N-AW702-001
    MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) - Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosts leadership from nine partner nations for a virtual roundtable discussion, Feb. 3, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6517681
    VIRIN: 210203-N-AW702-001
    Resolution: 2464x1283
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210203-N-AW702-001, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US 4th Fleet Commander Hosts Partner Nation Roundtable

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT