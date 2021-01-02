JBSA flips switch on for new Smartflower solar energy devices

Members of the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron and CPS Energy demonstrated the new SmartFlower solar energy device at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Feb. 1. The all-in-one solar device has petal-shaped solar panels that track the sun on a dual axis. The energy collected will help power the electronic marquee at the Walters Street Entry Control Point at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which is shown in the background. (Photo by Tristin English)

