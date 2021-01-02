Members of the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron and CPS Energy demonstrated the new SmartFlower solar energy device at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Feb. 1. The all-in-one solar device has petal-shaped solar panels that track the sun on a dual axis. The energy collected will help power the electronic marquee at the Walters Street Entry Control Point at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which is shown in the background. (Photo by Tristin English)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6517680
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-OH119-0034
|Resolution:
|2119x1500
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA flips switch on for new Smartflower solar energy devices, by Tristin English, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
