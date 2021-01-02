Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA flips switch on for new Smartflower solar energy devices

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tristin English 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron and CPS Energy demonstrated the new SmartFlower solar energy device at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Feb. 1. The all-in-one solar device has petal-shaped solar panels that track the sun on a dual axis. The energy collected will help power the electronic marquee at the Walters Street Entry Control Point at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which is shown in the background. (Photo by Tristin English)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 14:56
    This work, JBSA flips switch on for new Smartflower solar energy devices, by Tristin English, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA flips switch on for new Smartflower solar energy devices

    JBSA

