    Red River wins safety award, recertified as VPP Star facility

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    As winner of the FY2020 AMC Industrial Operations Safety Award, Red River Army Depot has consistently reduced accident rates for the last seven years. The depot was first name a VPP Star site in 2016.

    Red River
    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    VPP
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

