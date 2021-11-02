As winner of the FY2020 AMC Industrial Operations Safety Award, Red River Army Depot has consistently reduced accident rates for the last seven years. The depot was first name a VPP Star site in 2016.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6517523 VIRIN: 210211-O-EU550-978 Resolution: 6000x4941 Size: 7.27 MB Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red River wins safety award, recertified as VPP Star facility, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.