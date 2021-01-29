Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Family Tradition: The Tale of ITS2 Krull

    Family Tradition: The Tale of ITS2 Krull

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210129-N-ME396-1009 GROTON, Conn. (Jan, 29, 2021) Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Maynard James Krull poses for a photo in front of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571), where he works as the security manager. Military service runs in Krull’s family, and his father served in the Vietnam War, his grandfather in World War II, and his great grandfather in World War I. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:34
    Photo ID: 6517501
    VIRIN: 210129-N-ME396-1009
    Resolution: 2949x1966
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Tradition: The Tale of ITS2 Krull, by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Historic Ship Nautilus
    Submarine Force Library and Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT