Family Tradition: The Tale of ITS2 Krull

210129-N-ME396-1009 GROTON, Conn. (Jan, 29, 2021) Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Maynard James Krull poses for a photo in front of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571), where he works as the security manager. Military service runs in Krull’s family, and his father served in the Vietnam War, his grandfather in World War II, and his great grandfather in World War I. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

