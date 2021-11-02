Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Medical Command units undertake COVID isolation and quarantine mission at Fort Bliss

    Army Reserve Medical Command units undertake COVID isolation and quarantine mission at Fort Bliss

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Soldiers at Fort Bliss Texas undergo screening for symptoms of COVID-19. 35 Army Reserve Medical Command Soldiers from the 7407th Troop Medical Clinic mobilized to support COVID-19 isolation and quarantine missions in Texas and New Mexico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 14:01
    Photo ID: 6517496
    VIRIN: 210211-A-A1907-866
    Resolution: 810x1467
    Size: 921.55 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Medical Command units undertake COVID isolation and quarantine mission at Fort Bliss, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Medical Command units undertake COVID isolation and quarantine mission at Fort Bliss

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    7407th Troop Medical Clinic
    COVID-19
    7407th TMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT