Let's give Airman 1st Class Monika Parker from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Parker successfully investigated three pro-government claims, recouping over $8,000 in damages for Keesler Air Force Base perimeter defense and reinforcing base defense measures. She also developed and executed a plan for the 81st TRW legal assistance program, bolstering deployment support by executing 10 Wills and notarized 285 documents readying 107 warfighters for four short-notice deployment taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 12:12
|Photo ID:
|6517380
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-BD983-0002
|Resolution:
|3492x2512
|Size:
|1008.2 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT