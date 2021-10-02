Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Monika Parker from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Parker successfully investigated three pro-government claims, recouping over $8,000 in damages for Keesler Air Force Base perimeter defense and reinforcing base defense measures. She also developed and executed a plan for the 81st TRW legal assistance program, bolstering deployment support by executing 10 Wills and notarized 285 documents readying 107 warfighters for four short-notice deployment taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

