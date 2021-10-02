Let's give Airman 1st Class Monika Parker from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Parker successfully investigated three pro-government claims, recouping over $8,000 in damages for Keesler Air Force Base perimeter defense and reinforcing base defense measures. She also developed and executed a plan for the 81st TRW legal assistance program, bolstering deployment support by executing 10 Wills and notarized 285 documents readying 107 warfighters for four short-notice deployment taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

