210205-N-UZ091-0138 MILWAUKEE, Wi. (Feb. 5, 2021) Family pins anchor on Chief Logistics Specialist Phillip C. Balestrieri as he advances to the rank of chief petty officer at Naval Operation Support Center (NOSC) Milwaukee. The NOSC is responsible for the mobilization and demobilization process for both individual augmentees and unit deployments and supports the families of those Reserve Sailors deployed in support of military operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 20:48 Photo ID: 6516602 VIRIN: 210205-N-UZ091-0138 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 16.34 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family pins anchor, by PO3 Timothy Haggerty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.