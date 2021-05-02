Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Family pins anchor

    Family pins anchor

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Haggerty 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210205-N-UZ091-0138 MILWAUKEE, Wi. (Feb. 5, 2021) Family pins anchor on Chief Logistics Specialist Phillip C. Balestrieri as he advances to the rank of chief petty officer at Naval Operation Support Center (NOSC) Milwaukee. The NOSC is responsible for the mobilization and demobilization process for both individual augmentees and unit deployments and supports the families of those Reserve Sailors deployed in support of military operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 20:48
    Photo ID: 6516602
    VIRIN: 210205-N-UZ091-0138
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.34 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family pins anchor, by PO3 Timothy Haggerty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOSC
    USN
    United States Navy Reserve
    NOSC Milwaukee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT