Spc. Walker Evans, Signal Support System Specialist, assigned to the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, (EVCC), Windsor, Colorado reviews the emergency response guide to prepare for Urban Search & Rescue training near Sloan, Nevada on Jan. 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6516462
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-QD893-026
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Hometown:
|FORT COLLINS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
