    409th Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Spc. Walker Evans, Signal Support System Specialist, assigned to the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, (EVCC), Windsor, Colorado reviews the emergency response guide to prepare for Urban Search & Rescue training near Sloan, Nevada on Jan. 29, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 17:01
    Photo ID: 6516462
    VIRIN: 210129-A-QD893-026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 
    Hometown: FORT COLLINS, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 409th Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Urban Search & Rescue #HAZMAT #rescue training #Army Reserve

