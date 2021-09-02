Retired U.S. Naval officer (and current U.S. Navy Reserve Officer) CAPT (Dr.) Jill A. Rough delivers a presentation entitled “Women as Warriors: Discarding Myths and Realizing the Possibilities” at the virtual “Women in Combat Summit” on February 9. (Screenshot courtesy Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:13 Photo ID: 6516303 VIRIN: 210209-O-QO895-937 Resolution: 1243x641 Size: 124.25 KB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Women in Combat Summit” Aims for Equity, Lasting Change, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.