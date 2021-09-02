Retired U.S. Naval officer (and current U.S. Navy Reserve Officer) CAPT (Dr.) Jill A. Rough delivers a presentation entitled “Women as Warriors: Discarding Myths and Realizing the Possibilities” at the virtual “Women in Combat Summit” on February 9. (Screenshot courtesy Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6516303
|VIRIN:
|210209-O-QO895-937
|Resolution:
|1243x641
|Size:
|124.25 KB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Women in Combat Summit” Aims for Equity, Lasting Change, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Women in Combat Summit” Aims for Equity, Lasting Change
LEAVE A COMMENT