Paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a live-fire exercise and range with coalition partners near Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 3, 2020. The 'Falcon Brigade' deployed to the Middle East to support Operation Inherent Resolve - the international coalition ensuring the continued defeat of ISIS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6516241 VIRIN: 201203-A-JC015-870 Resolution: 3421x2209 Size: 3.13 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-325th AIR Paratroopers conduct a range with coalition partners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.