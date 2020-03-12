1-325th AIR Paratroopers conduct a range with coalition partners

Paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a live-fire exercise and range with coalition partners near Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 3, 2020. The 'Falcon Brigade' deployed to the Middle East to support Operation Inherent Resolve - the international coalition ensuring the continued defeat of ISIS.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6516241
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-JC015-870
|Resolution:
|3421x2209
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
