    1-325th AIR Paratroopers conduct a range with coalition partners

    IRAQ

    12.03.2020

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a live-fire exercise and range with coalition partners near Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 3, 2020. The 'Falcon Brigade' deployed to the Middle East to support Operation Inherent Resolve - the international coalition ensuring the continued defeat of ISIS.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 14:55
    Falcon Brigade returns home to Fort Bragg after challenging deployment

    Paratroopers
    Falcon Brigade
    Iraq
    82nd ABN
    OIR

