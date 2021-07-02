IDF delegation arrives at Ramstein Air Base to participate in Juniper Falcon 21

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander and Joint Task Force Israel commander, greets Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish, Israel Air Defense Force Active commander, upon his arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2021. The Israel Defense Forces delegation will participate in Juniper Falcon 21, which is part of a long-standing series of cooperative exercises between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

