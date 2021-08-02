Kisling NCOA Instructor Joins U.S. Space Force

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Sutton recites the U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. Sutton is the first instructor at the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy to transfer into the U.S. Space Force. The Kisling NCOA trains both Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

