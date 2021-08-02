Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kisling NCOA Instructor Joins U.S. Space Force

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Sutton recites the U.S. Space Force oath of enlistment at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. Sutton is the first instructor at the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy to transfer into the U.S. Space Force. The Kisling NCOA trains both Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

    TAGS

    Kisling NCOA
    U.S. Space Force

