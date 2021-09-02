Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21 [Image 13 of 16]

    Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21

    ANDERSON AFB, GUAM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An 8-ship joint-coalition formation flies over Guam during exercise Cope North 21, near Andersen Air Force Base, Feb. 9, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 23:51
    Photo ID: 6515365
    VIRIN: 210209-F-HF102-0517
    Resolution: 4572x2794
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AFB, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

