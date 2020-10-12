FRCSW Level 2 Sailors and leadership stand with bicycles and toys for donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves annual Toys for Tots campaign on Dec. 10. FRCSW teammate Diane Cordero coordinated with the command’s civilian personnel, and also received over $1,200 from retirees for needy San Diego families this holiday season.

