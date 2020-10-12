Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toys for Tots

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Photo by Christopher D Nette 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW Level 2 Sailors and leadership stand with bicycles and toys for donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves annual Toys for Tots campaign on Dec. 10. FRCSW teammate Diane Cordero coordinated with the command’s civilian personnel, and also received over $1,200 from retirees for needy San Diego families this holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US 
