    310th ESC CG looks back on successful mobilization to Kuwait under COVID-19 protocols

    KUWAIT

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Commanding General of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson said he is convinced from his experience mobilizing the 310th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait under COVID-19 conditions was that many of the COVID-19 mitigations will continue after the pandemic has passed. Swanson first enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard and served there as a combat medic before he was commissioned in 1993. (Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    sustainment
    deployment
    1TSC
    310th ESC
    COVID
    BG Swanson

