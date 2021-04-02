310th ESC CG looks back on successful mobilization to Kuwait under COVID-19 protocols

Commanding General of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson said he is convinced from his experience mobilizing the 310th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait under COVID-19 conditions was that many of the COVID-19 mitigations will continue after the pandemic has passed. Swanson first enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard and served there as a combat medic before he was commissioned in 1993. (Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

