APD officers, JBER defenders work and train to further partnership

From left: U.S. Army Sgt. Hori Martinez Munoz, Patrolman assigned to the 545th Military Police Detachment, Department of Defense Police Officer Richard Martinez, assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, Officer Joey Giammalva with the Anchorage Police Department, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Peppers, a 673 SFS patrolman and recent graduate of the APD Police Academy stand in front of their patrol cars at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan 21, 2021. The evolving partnership between the 673d SFS and APD has continued to develop over the past few years leading to noticeable benefits for the entire community. Recent examples include, but are not limited to; catching a reckless motorcycle on the Glenn Hwy at speeds of over 100+ mph, finding and stopping a stolen vehicle, finding and arresting a drunk driver, and making arrests on wanted individuals. (photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

