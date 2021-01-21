Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APD officers, JBER defenders work and train to further partnership

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Crystal Jenkins 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left: U.S. Army Sgt. Hori Martinez Munoz, Patrolman assigned to the 545th Military Police Detachment, Department of Defense Police Officer Richard Martinez, assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, Officer Joey Giammalva with the Anchorage Police Department, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Peppers, a 673 SFS patrolman and recent graduate of the APD Police Academy stand in front of their patrol cars at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan 21, 2021. The evolving partnership between the 673d SFS and APD has continued to develop over the past few years leading to noticeable benefits for the entire community. Recent examples include, but are not limited to; catching a reckless motorcycle on the Glenn Hwy at speeds of over 100+ mph, finding and stopping a stolen vehicle, finding and arresting a drunk driver, and making arrests on wanted individuals. (photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APD officers, JBER defenders work and train to further partnership, by SrA Crystal Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    APD officers, JBER defenders work and train to further partnership

    Defenders
    Military Police
    JBER
    APD
    673d SFS

