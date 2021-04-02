Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Learning

    Virtual Learning

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An Alamogordo Public School student logs into her virtual learning class, Feb. 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman acquired funding to stand up an Educational Enhancement Program-Tutoring Center for kindergarten to 12th grade students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 15:43
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Education
    US Air Force
    Tutoring
    49th Wing
    virtual learning

