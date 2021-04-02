An Alamogordo Public School student logs into her virtual learning class, Feb. 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman acquired funding to stand up an Educational Enhancement Program-Tutoring Center for kindergarten to 12th grade students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)
