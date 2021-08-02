Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's Five Minutes of Fame

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Lappin, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency communications center operator, poses for a photo in front of a fire truck on Tyndal Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2021. Lappin was recognized as an outstanding Airman after coming across an emergency situation on his way to work and stopping to help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6512847
    VIRIN: 210208-F-DB615-1005
    Resolution: 5233x7850
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's Five Minutes of Fame, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Fire
    CE
    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

