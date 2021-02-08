Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow-capped KC-135 Stratotanker

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft is covered in snow on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 8 2021. Snowstorms can be a hinderance at the best of times, but it won't be long until the aircraft is cleared for operation.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:28
    Photo ID: 6512428
    VIRIN: 210208-F-QK476-0027
    Resolution: 3378x2361
    Size: 575.15 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow-capped KC-135 Stratotanker, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    snow
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    100 Air Refueling Wing

