A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft is covered in snow on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 8 2021. Snowstorms can be a hinderance at the best of times, but it won't be long until the aircraft is cleared for operation.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6512428
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-QK476-0027
|Resolution:
|3378x2361
|Size:
|575.15 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow-capped KC-135 Stratotanker, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
