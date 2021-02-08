Snow-capped KC-135 Stratotanker

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft is covered in snow on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 8 2021. Snowstorms can be a hinderance at the best of times, but it won't be long until the aircraft is cleared for operation.

