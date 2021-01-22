Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Host Nation patient liaisons impact continuity of care

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Gabriele Harrison (right), host nation patient liaison supervisor and transfer coordinator, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses care options with a patient during a patient encounter at LRMC.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:08
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Host Nation patient liaisons impact continuity of care, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

