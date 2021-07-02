The Superbowl LV Bomber Trifecta

A B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft fly in a formation together over Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. This marks the first time in history these three bombers have flown together in a formation for a sporting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner)
