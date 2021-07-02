Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Superbowl LV Bomber Trifecta

    The Superbowl LV Bomber Trifecta

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft fly in a formation together over Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. This marks the first time in history these three bombers have flown together in a formation for a sporting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6512007
    VIRIN: 200207-F-BQ943-1054
    Resolution: 4521x6776
    Size: 28.45 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Superbowl LV Bomber Trifecta, by SrA Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    B-52 Stratofortress
    B-1 Lancer
    B-2 Spirit
    Superbowl LV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT