The Superbowl LV Bomber Trifecta

A B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft fly in a formation together over Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. This marks the first time in history these three bombers have flown together in a formation for a sporting event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Scott Warner)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Location: TAMPA, FL, US