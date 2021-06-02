Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW boosts measureses against COVID-19

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Master Sgt. Shawn McKellop, 445th Airlift Wing Inspector General, takes the temperature of Lt. Col. Jacob Miller, 445th Airlift Wing Plans and Programs, as he enters a military facility here February 6, 2021. Personnel at the 445th AW are required to step up precautionary measures to further prevent spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)

