445th AW boosts measureses against COVID-19

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Master Sgt. Shawn McKellop, 445th Airlift Wing Inspector General, takes the temperature of Lt. Col. Jacob Miller, 445th Airlift Wing Plans and Programs, as he enters a military facility here February 6, 2021. Personnel at the 445th AW are required to step up precautionary measures to further prevent spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)

