WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Master Sgt. Shawn McKellop, 445th Airlift Wing Inspector General, takes the temperature of Lt. Col. Jacob Miller, 445th Airlift Wing Plans and Programs, as he enters a military facility here February 6, 2021. Personnel at the 445th AW are required to step up precautionary measures to further prevent spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6511749
|VIRIN:
|210206-F-BT522-0021
|Resolution:
|5504x7706
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AW boosts measureses against COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT