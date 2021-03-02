U.S. and Japan Conduct Bilateral Mine Warfare Exercise

ISE BAY, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021)
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Loell, deployed with Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Company 1-1 and employed by MCMRON 7, attaches explosives to a prop-mine during Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 1JA 2021. MINEX 1JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. During the nine-day exercise, participants conduct unit-level mine warfare tactics to include mine hunting, detection, and prosecution. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
