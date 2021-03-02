Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japan Conduct Bilateral Mine Warfare Exercise

    JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    ISE BAY, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021)
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Loell, deployed with Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Company 1-1 and employed by MCMRON 7, attaches explosives to a prop-mine during Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 1JA 2021. MINEX 1JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. During the nine-day exercise, participants conduct unit-level mine warfare tactics to include mine hunting, detection, and prosecution. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    JMSDF
    MINEX
    ESG 7
    CTF 75
    COMCMRON 7

