COVID vaccines administered to MDS, others

Senior Airman Mayson Kile, 66th Medical Squadron Family Health technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Senior Airman Tori Keith, 66 MDS Medical Logistic technician, at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 5. Officials from the 66 MDS will continue to vaccinate personnel deemed eligible by the Department of Defense prioritization schema while vaccine supplies last. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

