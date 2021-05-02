Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID vaccines administered to MDS, others

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mayson Kile, 66th Medical Squadron Family Health technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Senior Airman Tori Keith, 66 MDS Medical Logistic technician, at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 5. Officials from the 66 MDS will continue to vaccinate personnel deemed eligible by the Department of Defense prioritization schema while vaccine supplies last. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 09:11
    Photo ID: 6510881
    VIRIN: 210205-F-GK203-228
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID vaccines administered to MDS, others, by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    safety
    health
    clinic
    vaccine
    DHA
    COVID

