Spc. Chynard McKay, a unit supply specialist deploying with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) takes temperatures of Soldiers entering into the dining facility to screen for COVID-19 symptoms as a preventive measure at Fort Hood, Texas, on February 3, 2021. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, completed a standard 14-day restricted movement quarantine in preparation for their deployment to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6510879
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-DC208-001
|Resolution:
|5179x3648
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier screens for COVID-19 symptoms as preventive measure, by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT