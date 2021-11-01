Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier screens for COVID-19 symptoms as preventive measure

    NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Chynard McKay, a unit supply specialist deploying with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) takes temperatures of Soldiers entering into the dining facility to screen for COVID-19 symptoms as a preventive measure at Fort Hood, Texas, on February 3, 2021. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, completed a standard 14-day restricted movement quarantine in preparation for their deployment to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    COVID-19 50th Regional Support Group 50th RSG Fort Hood Pre-MOB Temperature

