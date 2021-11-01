Spc. Chynard McKay, a unit supply specialist deploying with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) takes temperatures of Soldiers entering into the dining facility to screen for COVID-19 symptoms as a preventive measure at Fort Hood, Texas, on February 3, 2021. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, completed a standard 14-day restricted movement quarantine in preparation for their deployment to Poland. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 09:25 Photo ID: 6510879 VIRIN: 210203-Z-DC208-001 Resolution: 5179x3648 Size: 4.75 MB Location: NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier screens for COVID-19 symptoms as preventive measure, by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.