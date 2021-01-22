Advanced Education Voucher - Senior Chief Aberle

The Advanced Education Voucher (AEV) program provides financial assistance to selected senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) to complete post-secondary, Navy-relevant degrees through off-duty education. Senior Chief Yeoman Christopher Aberle, senior enlisted leader, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads, has earned his education through the AEV program and tuition assistance. The following graphic depicts his educational journey in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

