    Advanced Education Voucher - Senior Chief Aberle

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    The Advanced Education Voucher (AEV) program provides financial assistance to selected senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) to complete post-secondary, Navy-relevant degrees through off-duty education. Senior Chief Yeoman Christopher Aberle, senior enlisted leader, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads, has earned his education through the AEV program and tuition assistance. The following graphic depicts his educational journey in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

    This work, Advanced Education Voucher - Senior Chief Aberle, by PO1 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education
    U.S. Navy
    Tuition Assistance
    Advanced Education Voucher

