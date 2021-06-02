Memorial Graphic - QMC Rojas, ITS2 Myers

The Office of the MCPON extends its condolences to the families of Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas and Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers. The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith shares the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Chief Rojas and Petty Officer Myers, who tragically lost their lives to COVID-related complications. Our deepest sympathies go out to their families, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time. May they rest in peace. We have the watch.” -MCPON Smith (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

