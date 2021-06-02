Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Graphic - QMC Rojas, ITS2 Myers

    Memorial Graphic - QMC Rojas, ITS2 Myers

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    The Office of the MCPON extends its condolences to the families of Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas and Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers. The Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith shares the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Chief Rojas and Petty Officer Myers, who tragically lost their lives to COVID-related complications. Our deepest sympathies go out to their families, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time. May they rest in peace. We have the watch.” -MCPON Smith (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

