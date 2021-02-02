U.S., French conduct joint sniper training

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), shoots a sniper riffle during joint sniper training at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. and French trained their counterparts on their weapons systems and capabilities and provided familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

