U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), shoots a sniper riffle during joint sniper training at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. and French trained their counterparts on their weapons systems and capabilities and provided familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6510675
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-XB934-1108
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., French conduct joint sniper training, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
