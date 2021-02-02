Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., French conduct joint sniper training

    DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), shoots a sniper riffle during joint sniper training at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. and French trained their counterparts on their weapons systems and capabilities and provided familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 04:04
    Location: DJ
    This work, U.S., French conduct joint sniper training, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    sniper
    French
    CJTF-HOA

