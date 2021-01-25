West African immigrant finds education and service in the United States

Cadet Oyebiyi Afolabi is currently a senior at Saint Thomas University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and an ROTC Cadet through the University of Minnesota, but he began his life in the west African country of Togo. He moved tot he United States in 2016 to pursue education and education, which lead him to joining Army ROTC.

