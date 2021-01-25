Cadet Oyebiyi Afolabi is currently a senior at Saint Thomas University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and an ROTC Cadet through the University of Minnesota, but he began his life in the west African country of Togo. He moved tot he United States in 2016 to pursue education and education, which lead him to joining Army ROTC.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6510021
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-GI410-353
|Resolution:
|2248x2800
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SAINT PAUL, MN, US
|Hometown:
|TOGO, CF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West African immigrant finds education and service in the United States, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
West African immigrant finds education and service in the United States
LEAVE A COMMENT