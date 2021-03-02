10th Mountain Division Band member recognized for actions during garage fire

Staff Sgt. William Karsten, a tuba player and operations noncommissioned officer with the 10th Mountain Division Band, (right) is presented with the Army Commendation Medal by Lt. Col. Paul Shepard, a plans officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security during a ceremony on Feb. 3 at Fort Drum. He was awarded for his quick actions during a garage fire on Shepard's property in November. (10th Mountain Division Band photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6509539
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-XX986-005
|Resolution:
|1280x953
|Size:
|204.29 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
