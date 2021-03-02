10th Mountain Division Band member recognized for actions during garage fire

Staff Sgt. William Karsten, a tuba player and operations noncommissioned officer with the 10th Mountain Division Band, (right) is presented with the Army Commendation Medal by Lt. Col. Paul Shepard, a plans officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security during a ceremony on Feb. 3 at Fort Drum. He was awarded for his quick actions during a garage fire on Shepard's property in November. (10th Mountain Division Band photo)

