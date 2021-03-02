Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Band member recognized for actions during garage fire

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Staff Sgt. William Karsten, a tuba player and operations noncommissioned officer with the 10th Mountain Division Band, (right) is presented with the Army Commendation Medal by Lt. Col. Paul Shepard, a plans officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security during a ceremony on Feb. 3 at Fort Drum. He was awarded for his quick actions during a garage fire on Shepard's property in November. (10th Mountain Division Band photo)

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    selfless service
    award
    10th Mountain Division Band

