    Air Force brothers reunited after 15 years

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2021

    Photo illustration showing U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 21st Contracting Squadron Base Support Flight chief (left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Farris, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief (right) who are brothers assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021. Both brothers have been F-16 crew chiefs at one point in their careers. Aaron now works for contracting while Daniel is still a crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    This work, Air Force brothers reunited after 15 years, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

