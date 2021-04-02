Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Marianas Environmental Team Recognized for Conservation Management at Camp Blaz

    NAVFAC Marianas Environmental Team Recognized for Conservation Management at Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    02.04.2021

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 4, 2021) -- The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas environmental team at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gather for a photo at the camp headquarters in Dededo, Guam Feb. 4. The team recently won the National Military Fish and Wildlife Association’s 2021 Natural Resource Conservation Management, Model Program/Projects Award recognizing their natural resource management and conservation on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:56
    Photo ID: 6509350
    VIRIN: 210204-N-TR604-0013
    Resolution: 3231x2174
    Size: 555.7 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas Environmental Team Recognized for Conservation Management at Camp Blaz, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Environment
    NAVFAC Pacific
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT