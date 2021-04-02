DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 4, 2021) -- The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas environmental team at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gather for a photo at the camp headquarters in Dededo, Guam Feb. 4. The team recently won the National Military Fish and Wildlife Association’s 2021 Natural Resource Conservation Management, Model Program/Projects Award recognizing their natural resource management and conservation on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6509350
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-TR604-0013
|Resolution:
|3231x2174
|Size:
|555.7 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas Environmental Team Recognized for Conservation Management at Camp Blaz, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
