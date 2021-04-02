NAVFAC Marianas Environmental Team Recognized for Conservation Management at Camp Blaz

DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 4, 2021) -- The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas environmental team at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gather for a photo at the camp headquarters in Dededo, Guam Feb. 4. The team recently won the National Military Fish and Wildlife Association’s 2021 Natural Resource Conservation Management, Model Program/Projects Award recognizing their natural resource management and conservation on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

