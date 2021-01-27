Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 test pilots train for Cavour detachment

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Kyra Helwick 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Test 982 / Flight 520
    Test Pilot Marine Maj. Dylan “Bilbo” Nicholas, with the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron TWO THREE (VX-23), conducts day-into-night training in an F-35B short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant aircraft from the F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (ITF) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 27. These workup testing and training flights are integral to preparing pilots for the ITF test team’s detachment to the Italian Navy aircraft carrier Cavour scheduled between February and March. During carrier-based flight test, also known as sea trials, ITF members with the engineering and test pilot expertise and experience will gather data that will verify compatibility between the 5th generation fighter aircraft and the Italian naval fleet's flagship. This information will contribute to certifying the ship for the Italian Navy’s operation of its own F-35Bs, adding a key weapon system to the carrier and increasing its expeditionary capability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6509321
    VIRIN: 210127-O-PF253-115
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    TAGS

    F35Unites 5th Gen F35B STOVL ITS Cavour VX-23 F-35LIIPRITF

